StockNews.com Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:AX opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

