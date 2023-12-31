StockNews.com Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.