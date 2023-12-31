StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

