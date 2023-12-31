StockNews.com Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

