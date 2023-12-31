Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of SWAG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,678. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
