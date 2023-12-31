Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SWAG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 8,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,678. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

