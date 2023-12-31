Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 37.7% in December

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 90,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,535. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

