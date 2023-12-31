Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ STXD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.