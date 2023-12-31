Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ STXD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $28.97.
Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF
About Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF
The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.
