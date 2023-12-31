Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Short Interest Update

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:STXG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $34.15.
Strive 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Strive 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.
Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF
About Strive 1000 Growth ETF
The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strive 1000 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.