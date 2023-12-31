Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Short Interest Update

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:STXG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $34.15.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Strive 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Growth ETF

About Strive 1000 Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strive 1000 Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:STXG Free Report ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 8.62% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

