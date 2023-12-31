Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Short Interest Up 51.9% in December

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

STXV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 5,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is an increase from Strive 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

