Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 4.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.68 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.27.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

