Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.68 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.27.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

