Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.68 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

