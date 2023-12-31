Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $402,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

