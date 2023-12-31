Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,945,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 3,831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumco Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUMCF remained flat at 14.91 during trading hours on Friday. Sumco has a 12-month low of 12.36 and a 12-month high of 15.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.70.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

