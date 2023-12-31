Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 128.7% in December

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 128.7% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,779. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.31%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

