Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 416 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.