Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.