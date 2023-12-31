Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.52 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

