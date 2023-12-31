Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 518 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

