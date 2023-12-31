Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 686 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.