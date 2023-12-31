Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.37 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

