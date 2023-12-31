Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $565.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.52. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $573.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

