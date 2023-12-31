Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.