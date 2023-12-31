Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.