Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $57.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $57,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.36 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

