Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $511.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

