Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 252 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $625.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

