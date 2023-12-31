Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 304 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $582.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.