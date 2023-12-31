Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 58,500 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 238.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

