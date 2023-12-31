Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.