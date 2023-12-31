Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
NYSE IBM opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
