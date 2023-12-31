Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,021 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.23 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.