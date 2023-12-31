Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 352 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.9% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

