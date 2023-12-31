Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 705 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 687.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $514.91 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $573.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.01 and a 200-day moving average of $475.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

