Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

