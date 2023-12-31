Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,306. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

