Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in December

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.4 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

SURDF remained flat at $30.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.