Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 78.4% in December

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

SUHJY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

