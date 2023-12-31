Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 114,521 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

