Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 238,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.59. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 326,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 86,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

