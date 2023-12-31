Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,200 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 1,520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SUUIF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

