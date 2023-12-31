SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSSSL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 1,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

