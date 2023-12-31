Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

SZKMY stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.36. 3,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

