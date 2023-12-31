Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 152.8% in December

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
