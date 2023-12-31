Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 152.8% in December

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of SZLMY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

