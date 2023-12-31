Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.8 %

About Swiss Re

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 12,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

