Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWVLW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,193. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

