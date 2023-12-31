Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.