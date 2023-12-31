Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 347,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.82. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.