TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.4 days.

Separately, HSBC cut TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

TAG Immobilien stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

