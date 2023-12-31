Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.7 %

TAIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 14,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

